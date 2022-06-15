...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
As temperatures start to creep up in south Georgia this summer, Southwell is urging community members to know the warning signs of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
TIFTON – As temperatures start to creep up in south Georgia this summer, Southwell is urging community members to know the warning signs of heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat-related illness is a condition that results from exposure to extreme heat, preventing the body from being able to properly cool itself. This results in a rapid rise in body temperature. The CDC estimates that 600 people in the United States die from heat-related illness each year.
“Here in south Georgia, we all know we have extreme heat in the summer,” Kelly Garvin, family medicine physician at Southwell Medical Clinic in Tifton, said. “This heat can be deadly, especially for vulnerable populations like children, elderly and obese individuals. People like athletes and outdoor workers are also at an increased risk.”
Garvin said there are important steps that everyone can take to better protect themselves and their families from heat-related illness, including:
· Stay in a cool, air-conditioned building if at all possible.
· Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
· Never leave children, other individuals, or pets in a car, even with the windows open.
· Stay hydrated. During heat waves, the CDC recommends drinking even more water than usual.
· Check on family members, friends and neighbors, especially those who are more vulnerable to heat illness, during a heat wave.
· Know the signs of heat stroke and call 911 if you see someone experiencing this.
-- High body temperature (103° Fahrenheit or higher)
-- Red, hot, dry or damp skin
-- A fast, strong pulse
-- Headache
-- Dizziness
-- Nausea
-- Confusion
-- Unconsciousness
“Heat-related illness can be incredibly dangerous, but there are ways to protect yourself,” Garvin said. “We urge all community members to read the tips above, learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and stay safe this summer.”
