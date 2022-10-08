southwell.png

TIFTON — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many patients’ annual cancer screening procedures such as mammograms and colonoscopies were canceled. Whether this was due to the health system’s decision to cancel elective procedures in the midst of a surge or a patient’s personal decision, Southwell is urging community members to reschedule those life-saving procedures.

“The earlier we find cancer, the greater our chances of treating it effectively,” Dr. Apurva Shah, an oncologist with the Anita Stewart Oncology Center, said. “This is especially true with both colon and breast cancer, and that is why annual colonoscopies and annual mammograms are so important. They can help us detect cancer very early on, and we can begin treating it right away.”

