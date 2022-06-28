TIFTON – With the kids out of school for the summer, Southwell is encouraging families to use this opportunity to schedule their child’s well visits before school starts back again.
While parents may question the point of taking their child to the doctor when they are feeling healthy and well, well-child visits are an important step in maintaining a child’s health and wellness.
“Well-child visits help us as providers to look at your child’s mental and physical health and make sure they’re on track with their growth and development,” Dr. Casey Conner with Ocilla Pediatrics said. “We do your child’s required vaccinations at these appointments as well. While no one likes to think about there being any issues with their child, these visits do give us the time to look for any issues and address them quickly if we find any. It’s also a great opportunity for you, the parents or caregivers, to ask us any questions or raise any concerns that you might have.”
Conner said that at a typical well-child visit, they give any needed vaccinations, examine children’s growth, make sure children are on track for age-appropriate milestones, and look at their overall health and well-being. An annual well-child visit is also a good opportunity for a sports physical for children who are looking to participate in competitive sports.
“These visits are covered by insurance, including Medicaid,” Conner said. “Before your children go back to school, take the time to schedule a well-child visit for them.”
To schedule a well-child visit at Ocilla Pediatrics, call (229) 468-7323. Southwell also has two other pediatric practices: Affinity Pediatrics of Tifton and Affinity Pediatrics of Moultrie. To schedule an appointment in Tifton, call (229) 353-7337. For Moultrie, call (229) 985-1293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.