...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
of 110 to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Southwell has a more than $894.9 million impact on the local economy according to a recent report by the Georgia Hospital Association.
The report revealed that Southwell had direct expenditures of more than $390.8 million in 2019. When combined with an economic multiplier developed by the United States Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis, the total economic impact of those expenditures was $894.9 million. This output multiplier considers the "ripple" effect of direct hospital expenditures on other sectors of the economy, such as medical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Economic multipliers are used to model the resulting impact of a change in one industry on the "circular flow" of spending within an economy as a whole.
“We are dedicated to providing timely, quality care to our patients and community,” Chris Dorman, president and CEO of Southwell, said in a news release. “We are proud to offer this care and help ensure that our communities thrive in terms of wellness, but also from an economic standpoint. Over the years, we have grown and expanded to better serve the needs of our community, and we are excited to continue that growth in the future.”
Tift Regional Medical Center is Tift County's largest employer with 2,675 employees. Southwell Medical in Cook County adds another 246 employees. The GHA report noted that as a supplement to the people directly employed by Southwell, the hospital system's presence in the region creates an additional 6,824 jobs in the community. This includes physician offices, nursing homes, suppliers, home health care and more.
“Every community needs a strong, vibrant health care system that will attract other industries and businesses to the area in addition to meeting the health care needs of its residents,” Dorman said. “Preserving access to health care is extremely important ,and we are the primary guardian of health in our community. A healthy community depends on the strength of its hospital, both financially and in treating patients, and we are honored to be able to contribute to this community and region.”
