Thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 1:00 pm
Special Logo
TIFTON – As of Monday, Southwell Internal Medicine with Dr. Lynn Lee and Southwell Primary Care with Ken Kiser, NP-C, both have moved to a new location in Valdosta.
The two practices are now joined under the name Southwell Internal Medicine, and the address is 3014 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.
Any appointments going forward will be at the new location. For any questions or concerns, call (229) 262-6819.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
Australian Shepherd Puppies for sale. 8wo purebred first …
Toms Handyman Service Repairs, Remodeling & Additions…
greybeige
said:
View more
This must surely be not true. It's against the Law for felons to possess a gun.
Let's see.....Democrats promising to give away money to voters if elected. Sounds like same ol' same ol'.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.