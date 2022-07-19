southwell.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

TIFTON – As of Monday, Southwell Internal Medicine with Dr. Lynn Lee and Southwell Primary Care with Ken Kiser, NP-C, both have moved to a new location in Valdosta.

The two practices are now joined under the name Southwell Internal Medicine, and the address is 3014 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.

Any appointments going forward will be at the new location. For any questions or concerns, call (229) 262-6819.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.