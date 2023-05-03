...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Southwell now offers a Community Paramedicine Program. Members of the Southwell Population Health Department include, from left, Joel M. Presley, director; Heather Beasley, community paramedic; Amanda Fowler, data analyst; and, Dr. Cameron D. Nixon, medical director.
TIFTON — Southwell recently launched a Community Paramedicine Program designed to enhance community wellness, decrease hospital readmissions, and minimize patient utilization of the emergency department for chronic and non-emergent cases.
Southwell is one of five regional health systems participating in a three-year, $1.3 million paramedicine grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant is being administered by the Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center, based in Albany.
Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel, Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 physician clinics and outpatient centers.
Patients selected for the CPP will receive visits in their home setting by a paramedic to address chronic conditions and medication adherence.
“We are excited to see this program begin for our community,” Dr. Cameron Nixon, Southwell Chief Transformation Officer and CPP Medical Director, said in a news release. “Our Population Health Department has worked tirelessly to get this service line off the ground.”
Nixon, a board-certified internal medicine physician, said the ultimate goal is improving quality of life for patients and decreasing health care costs.
“By offering checkups in the home of patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, or other chronic conditions, we can reduce the number of patients in hospital beds, nursing homes or emergency rooms,” he said. “The aim is to manage chronic conditions before they get out of control and require a higher level of care.”
The Southwell CPP utilizes a trained and certified Community Paramedic who works under the medical direction of Nixon.
“A CP works to increase access to primary and preventive care,” Nixon said. “Among other things, CPs play a key role in providing follow–up services after a hospital discharge to prevent hospital readmission. CPs can provide health assessments, chronic disease monitoring and education, medication management, hospital discharge follow–up care, and more.”
“The CPP complements our various primary care offerings, which include outpatient practices, convenient care clinics, a community health center, school-based clinics, telehealth, a mobile clinic and more,” Nixon said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.