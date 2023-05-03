southwell.jpg

Southwell now offers a Community Paramedicine Program. Members of the Southwell Population Health Department include, from left, Joel M. Presley, director; Heather Beasley, community paramedic; Amanda Fowler, data analyst; and, Dr. Cameron D. Nixon, medical director.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON — Southwell recently launched a Community Paramedicine Program designed to enhance community wellness, decrease hospital readmissions, and minimize patient utilization of the emergency department for chronic and non-emergent cases.

Southwell is one of five regional health systems participating in a three-year, $1.3 million paramedicine grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant is being administered by the Southwest Georgia Area Health Education Center, based in Albany.

