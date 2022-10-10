TIFTON — Southwell Medical in Adel is offering an integrated orthopedic service line which includes a newly-expanded surgery center as well as diagnostic testing, physical therapy, and short-term rehabilitation.
“We are pleased to provide a one-stop shop for these orthopedic care services,” Jay Carmichael, the chief operating officer for Southwell Medical.
A part of the Southwell family of services, Southwell Medical opened in 2019 and recently increased the size of its surgical area to meet growing patient demand.
“It didn’t take long for us to outgrow our space,” Carmichael said. “Our surgery center expansion includes 10 new pre- and post-operation rooms, bringing the total to 17, as well as the addition of a fourth procedure room.”
Carmichael said Southwell Medical has trained and experienced orthopedists on its medical staff who can treat patients with disorders of the bones, joints, and muscles. This includes outpatient total joint replacement, ACL reconstruction surgery, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, and fracture care.
“We have orthopedic surgeons from Tifton and Valdosta currently performing procedures at Southwell Medical,” Carmichael said. “They have provided positive feedback on our facility, technology and support staff. Our accessible location in Adel, right off Interstate 75 at exit 37, is also a real plus for their patients.”
In addition to the expanded surgery center, Southwell Medical has medical imaging technology to help orthopedists and other specialists pinpoint problem areas and develop treatment plans. This includes CT, nuclear medicine, bone density scan, and X-ray.
“We also have inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services within the same facility,” Carmichael said. “This includes outpatient physical and occupational therapy at the hospital in addition to short-term restorative care at Southwell Health and Rehabilitation.”
Southwell Medical is located in Adel at 260 MJ Taylor Road. Other surgical specialties at Southwell Medical include gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, and robotic surgery.
To find a participating orthopedist or other specialist, visit www.MySouthwell.com. Call (229) 896-8157 for more information.
In addition to Southwell Medical and South Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton and 35 clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
