TIFTON -- LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ recovery organization, conducted a Donor Resource Training Program recently in a virtual format. Hospital attendees were trained in the donation process allowing them to be additional resources at their respective hospitals with referrals, donor management of cases and family care.
Stephannie Nugent, an RN in the Intensive Care Unit at Tift Regional Medical Center was one of the attendees trained in Lifelink of Georgia’s program.
“I am grateful to have been able to participate in this program,” Nugent said. “Organ donation is a very important topic, and I was able to learn more about the process through this training. I hope to be able to implement what I’ve learned here in the ICU at TRMC.”
LifeLink Donor Resource Programs are a departure from the traditional collaborative conferences with hundreds of attendees and broad topics about donation. The Donor Resource Programs are limited to a small number of nurses, selected by LifeLink staff, hospital directors and hospital management teams. They are intentionally kept small to allow for more informal and in-depth discussions.
The Donor Resource Role allows the hospital clinical staff to represent an in-depth knowledge base for nurse colleagues, ensure referral protocols are consistent with state and federal regulatory standards, identify and initiate timely referrals, assist with measures to address missed or late referrals, facilitate communication and supportive huddle during donor cases, implement the use of process improvement tools and understand a hospital's compliance performance through data.
For more information about the LifeLink Donor Resource Program, contact LifeLink of Georgia’s Hospital Development Department at (800) 544-6667.
