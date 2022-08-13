southwell nurse.png

Stephannie Nugent

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON -- LifeLink of Georgia, the state’s organ recovery organization, conducted a Donor Resource Training Program recently in a virtual format. Hospital attendees were trained in the donation process allowing them to be additional resources at their respective hospitals with referrals, donor management of cases and family care.

Stephannie Nugent, an RN in the Intensive Care Unit at Tift Regional Medical Center was one of the attendees trained in Lifelink of Georgia’s program.

