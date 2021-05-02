TIFTON – After a year that has truly shown the importance of nurses and hospital staff, Southwell is observing National Nurses Week May 6-12 and National Hospital Week May 9-15 with creative ways to show their appreciation to their nurses and other staff.
Nurses and nurse extenders will all receive a gift and a personalized message thanking them for their hard work, and they will also have an opportunity to take part in fun activities throughout the week. Southwell also will publish several videos featuring interviews with nurses on social media, and members of the public are encouraged to share their stories of a nurse who has inspired or impacted them by emailing it to info@mysouthwell.com.
“Our nurses and nurse extenders have been so important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we want them to realize how much we appreciate their efforts,” Tonia Garrett, Southwell's chief nursing officer, said. “It is even more important than ever to recognize their work this year because of how they all rose above and beyond their call of duty during the ongoing pandemic.”
For this year’s celebration of National Hospital Week, hospital employees will be able to enjoy ice cream, massages, outdoor games, and breakfast. Employees also will have the chance to participate in fun and creative activities such as “Wish We Were Here,” during which employees will share destination pictures and have the chance to vote on the best ones, and “Before the Mask,” in which employees will share pictures of themselves pre-pandemic. Employees also will participate in the Pop Tab Collection Recycling Program for the Ronald McDonald house.
“We recognize that this has been a hard year for many of our employees,” Lori Folsom, Southwell's assistant vice president of human resources, said. “We want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication to our patients and visitors. We think everyone will really enjoy some of the things we planned, and we look forward to showing all our staff members how much we appreciate them.”
