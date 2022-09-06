southwell specialists.png

Southwell’s newest physicians include, from left, weight loss surgeon Dr. Wes Turton, anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Horn, pathologist Dr. Catherine Ross, and pain management specialist Dr. Sterling Haring.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON – Southwell announced the addition of four new physicians, including a weight-loss surgeon, anesthesiologist, pathologist and pain management specialist.

Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.

