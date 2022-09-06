Southwell’s newest physicians include, from left, weight loss surgeon Dr. Wes Turton, anesthesiologist Dr. Rachel Horn, pathologist Dr. Catherine Ross, and pain management specialist Dr. Sterling Haring.
TIFTON – Southwell announced the addition of four new physicians, including a weight-loss surgeon, anesthesiologist, pathologist and pain management specialist.
Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
“We are pleased to welcome these highly-trained specialists to our team,” Southwell Director of Physician Recruitment and Retention Monica Morris said. “These new providers will complement the wide range of specialties offered by our physicians. These new additions help us meet Southwell’s medical staff development plan, enhancing access to care for local residents.”
Weight-loss surgeon Dr. Wes Turton is a trained bariatric specialist. He has joined South Georgia Surgical in Tifton and will also see patients in Valdosta at Southwell Specialty Care. Turton earned his medical degree and completed general surgery residency training at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He has special interest in gastric bypass surgery. Turton is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. For more information, call (229) 382-9733.
“Thanks to Dr. Turton, we are able to bring back bariatric surgery as one of Southwell’s specialties,” Morris said. “The combination of bariatric surgery and a comprehensive treatment plan can be an effective weight-loss method for those who may be struggling with obesity. There are many benefits to having bariatric surgery, including improved longevity, long-term weight loss success, better management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, and better overall quality of life.”
Dr. Rachel Horn has joined Southwell’s systemwide team of anesthesiologists. She will provide, evaluate, monitor and supervise patient care before, during and after surgery, delivering anesthesia, leading anesthesia care teams, and striving to ensure optimal patient safety. After earning her osteopathic medicine degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Ky., Horn completed anesthesiology residency training at McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich. For more information, call (229) 353-6784.
A Tifton native, Dr. Catherine Ross will practice with Southwell’s laboratory services. As a pathologist, Ross will provide support to other providers through the examination of tissues, organs, bodily fluids, and autopsies in order to study and diagnose disease. Ross holds a medical degree from Mercer University in Macon. She completed anatomic and clinical pathology residency training as well as cytopathology fellowship training at Emory University in Atlanta. She followed with a second fellowship in gynecologic surgical pathology, where she received specialized procedural training in Fine Needle Aspiration. Ross is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology. For additional information, call (229) 353-7535.
Dr. Sterling Haring specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of pain that results from illness or injury. He has joined the Tift Regional Medical Center Pain Management Center in Tifton. Haring earned his osteopathic medicine degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Bradenton in Bradenton, Fla. He followed with physical medicine and rehabilitation residency training and interventional pain fellowship training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He is an experienced researcher as well as a noted expert on opioids and other pain medications, having served on various advisory boards.
Haring helped to write legislation designed to address the opioid crisis. For more information, call (229) 386-5405.
“Recruiting new physicians to serve our area is about building healthier communities,” Morris said. “This is at the core of Southwell’s mission. We are proud and grateful to work alongside a medical staff that offers such skilled, compassionate and hard-working doctors.”
