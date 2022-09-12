TIFTON – Southwell announced Monday that Amy Manion will serve as the health care system’s new vice president for ambulatory finance. Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous physician clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
“Amy’s duties include review of physician practice financial statements, operating budgets and physician compensation plans,” Claire Byrnes, Southwell’s senior vice president for ambulatory operations, said in a news release. “Amy will deliver special analytical reports and financial decision support to Southwell’s administration, physician services division and revenue cycle department. She will also provide oversight of provider contracting and compensation. We are glad to have Amy on board with us.”
Byrnes said that Manion has more than 15 years of experience in financial planning, accounting and fiscal analysis.
“Amy joins us from Conway Regional Hospital in Conway, Ark., where she served as director of financial planning and most recently as controller,” said Byrnes.
Manion earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.