TIFTON – With the theme “Community Becomes Unity,” Southwell recently recognized 2020 award winners and long-serving employees at a virtual ceremony.
“While we normally honor these employees and award members with a banquet at the UGA Tifton Conference Center, the ongoing pandemic has not allowed for that,” Southwell President/CEO Chris Dorman said in a news release. “However, it is still incredibly important to us as an organization to recognize those who go above-and-beyond, now more than ever.”
Southwell presented the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award to John Brownlee, who recently stepped down as a volunteer board member after 20 years of service. Named after the chairman of the Tift County Hospital Authority, the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award recognizes a longstanding associate of Southwell who is also an established leader in the community, using their influence to enhance the mission of the hospital.
Jamie Richardson with Information Technology was recognized as the Dixon-Dorminy Employee of the Year for Tift Regional Medical Center. Lori Goldinger with the Sylvia Barr Center was named the Southwell Medical Outstanding Employee of the Year.
The winner of the Jensen-Patrick Nursing Excellence Award, an award presented by the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, was RN Randy Carr with the Heart and Vascular Center. The foundation also presented the Exceptional Physician Award to Dr. Bridget Asbury with Tifton Woman’s Center/UOG.
The foundation also presented a new award at this year’s ceremony: the Advanced Practice Provider Leadership Award. This award was presented to nurse practitioner Judy Weaver with South Georgia Surgical.
TRHS also saluted employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service. The following employees received special recognition for 40 years-of-service: Kathleen Dunn, Laboratory; Steve Simmons, Information Technology; Helen Sumner, Operating Room; and Beverly Mallory, Oncology.
The year 2020 also marked 10 years since the health system acquired Affinity Health Group, the region’s largest multispecialty practice. Affinity is now known as Southwell Medical Clinic. It has also been five years since South Georgia Surgical and Georgia Sports Medicine have joined Southwell.
“This past year, our dedicated health care workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle,” Dorman said. “Southwell’s clinicians and support staff have risen to the occasion, caring for the most vulnerable populations. To all of the employees and Medical Staff members of Southwell — thank you for the sacrifices you make, every day, especially during this pandemic. Your commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Your service to patients is saving lives and making a difference.”
To view the virtual awards ceremony, visit https://vimeo.com/mysouthwell or www.facebook.com/mysouthwell.
Southwell is a leading health care provider serving 12 counties in south-central Georgia. Tift Regional Medical Center, the flagship hospital, is a 181-bed regional referral center offering signature services in surgery, oncology, cardiovascular care, women’s health and more. Southwell comprises TRMC and the TRMC West Campus in Tifton, Southwell Medical Hospital and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel and more than 30 primary care and specialty clinics located throughout the region. Visit www.tiftregional.com for more information.
