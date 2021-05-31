CAMILLA — Effective May 27, 2021, the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission and the region’s 14 counties became the first age-friendly designated region in the United States.
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is a program of the AARP Livable Communities initiative and serves as the organizational affiliate of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. With this designation, the region is joining an elite worldwide network. Currently in the United States, more than 100 million residents live in an age-friendly designated area, which includes more than 500 cities/counties, eight states and one territory.
AARP Georgia State Director Debra Tyler-Horton expressed her enthusiasm and support for having the very first region in the country to be granted this prestigious designation.
“The region’s membership into the network reinforces its commitment to become more accessible, convenient and, ultimately, more livable for residents of all ages and abilities,” Tyler-Horton said.
SWG Regional Commission Executive Director Suzanne Angell said it was an honor to be so designated by the WHO and AARP.
“It is very gratifying to see that the AARP and WHO also recognize that the Region is actively working to enhance quality-of-life features for residents of our 14 counties,” Angell said. “We are proud of the progress and ongoing efforts in our region to address other areas that relate to affordable and accessible housing and transportation, as well as community and civic engagement features like outdoor spaces, recreational/social events, and civic and economic outreach.”
The Southwest Georgia Region currently offers many attractions for people who want to live, work, or visit the area.
“This age-friendly commitment to enhance livability features will help to ensure the region becomes a more vibrant area as we move forward,” Tyler-Horton said.
