ALBANY — As the number of COVID cases continues to rise in southwest Georgia and across the country, public health officials at Southwest Health District 8-2 strongly urge those who are unvaccinated to make plans to get their shot(s) now.
The CDC this week released its latest recommendations, including having fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in public places in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID. Fully vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID are recommended to test in 3-5 days. The CDC also recommends universal masking at schools.
“It is believed that the delta variant is highly prevalent throughout Georgia,” Dr. Charles Ruis, the Southwest Health District’s health director, said. “The best way to prevent a COVID-related death is to get vaccinated, and vaccines are widely available in our region.”
Ruis also noted that, compared to unvaccinated people, those fully vaccinated:
♦ Experience fewer COVID infections
♦ Experience less severe COVID infections
♦ Are less likely to die from a COVID infection
♦ May be less likely to spread COVID infections to others
Southwest Public Health District has free COVID-19 vaccines for those 12 and older. Ages 18 and older can choose between the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children 12 to 17 will receive Pfizer.
Individuals can schedule their vaccine online today at southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or by calling your local public health clinic. Also available on the health district’s website is a list that shows the new COVID case rate category for all 14 counties in the Southwest Georgia Health District.
