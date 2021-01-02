ALBANY -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has played an important role in providing a safe, sound, reliable source of credit to rural America. To help ensure a bright future for rural communities, as well as the agricultural industry, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit presents several scholarship opportunities.
This year, the association announced it will add a $2,000 historically black college and university scholarship to its annual program for the applicant planning to attend a two- or four-year HBCU on a full-time basis. Farm Credit also offers three $1,000 scholarships and a $2,000 scholarship to honor the memory of former colleague Duane Watson. Public, private and home-schooled students are all eligible to receive the scholarships.
Students may be pursuing a career path in an agriculture-related field, or plan to enhance the quality of life in the region's rural communities with a degree in accounting, animal biology, chemistry, communications, finance, health sciences, etc. Applicants must be a high school senior and will be required to submit a high school transcript, two letters or recommendation, and a two-page essay. Students also must indicate their primary residence is within the association’s 21-country territory: Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas and Webster.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is proud to offer scholarships to high school seniors preparing for college that will help area students pursue their dreams. High school seniors must visit the Southwest Georgia Farm Credit website to download an application or contact their high school’s guidance office. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on April 1.
