BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announce recently that Heather Dozier has been named a residential loan officer.

Dozier will help clients navigate the home financing process, including getting pre-approved, the origination of residential mortgages for purchase, home refinancing, and construction loans. She will assist new homebuyers and U.S. veterans with conventional, FHA and VHA loans.

