BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announce recently that Heather Dozier has been named a residential loan officer.
Dozier will help clients navigate the home financing process, including getting pre-approved, the origination of residential mortgages for purchase, home refinancing, and construction loans. She will assist new homebuyers and U.S. veterans with conventional, FHA and VHA loans.
Dozier is a graduate of both Darton College and Troy State University.
“Heather brings a wealth of knowledge about the local housing market and mortgage process,” Ragan Brown, Residential Loan Unit and Finance Related service manager at Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “She’ll work hard to ensure her customers get the absolute best residential loan solution that’s possible. Heather will be a great addition to our team.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers. Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm, through its constant commitment to competitive lending and expert financial services.
