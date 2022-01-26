ALBANY — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit serves farmers, farm businesses and people who live and work in the small towns and communities in southwest Georgia. Agriculture is a way of life in the region, and for more than 100 years, Farm Credit has played a role in providing a safe, sound, reliable source of credit to rural America.
To help ensure a bright future for rural communities, as well as the agricultural industry, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit presents several scholarship opportunities. The association will be awarding one $2,000 HBCU scholarship for an applicant planning to attend a two- or four-year HBCU on a full-time basis. Farm Credit also offers three $1,000 scholarships, and a $2,000 scholarship to honor the memory of former colleague Duane Watson. Public, private, and home-schooled students are all eligible.
Scholarships are available for students who may be considering a career path in an agriculture-related field, or plan to enhance the quality of life in our rural communities with a degree in accounting, animal biology, chemistry, communications, finance, health sciences, etc. Applicants must be a high school senior and will be required to submit a high school transcript, two letters or recommendation, and a two-page essay.
Student applicants also must indicate their primary residence is within the association’s 21-country territory: Baker, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Webster.
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit offers scholarships that will help students pursue their dreams. High school seniors must visit the Southwest Georgia Farm Credit website to download an application or contact their high school’s guidance office. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on April 15.
