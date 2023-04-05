leary.jpg

Peter D. Leary

 Special Photo

ALBANY – A Tifton resident identified as the lead supplier to an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine into the community was sentenced to prison for his crime.

Rafon Carithers, aka “Tweed,” 34, was sentenced to serve 310 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19, 2022.

