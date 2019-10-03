ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the southwest Georgia region gained ground in its job market across the board in August.
The 14-county area added employed residents and increased its labor force. At the same time, preliminary numbers show the area’s unemployment rate fell and fewer unemployment claims were filed.
“Georgia had another strong month in August,” Butler said. “The state set several records. Our local communities saw fewer unemployment claims filed as well as a drop in unemployment rates.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in August at 3.7 percent. The nation also grew its labor force, increased the number of employed residents and added more 130,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate also held constant in August, staying at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent. The state’s all-time low of 3.4 percent was set in December 2000.
Rates fell or held steady across 10 of Georgia’s 12 planning regions.
In the southwest Georgia region, the unemployment rate decreased in August by .1 percentage points, settling at 4.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent.
The labor force increased in August by 1,570. The August total was 147,839, up by 1,379 from the total from August 2018.
Southwest Georgia ended August with 141,561 employed residents. The number increased by 1,551 in August, and went up by 2,048 when compared to last August.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in August by 21 percent. When compared to last August, claims were down by 7 percent.
The southwest Georgia Region includes Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.