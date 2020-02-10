ATLANTA -- Several southwest Georgia officials visited the Capitol recently as part of a statewide meeting with Constitutional officials. Among those who visited were Bobbie Brown, the tax commissioner for Clay County; Mary Ellen Harnage, the tax commissioner for Terrell County; Mindy Ward, the tax commissioner for Quitman County; state Rep. Gerald Greene; Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton; and Michael Jon Rogerson, probate judge for Seminole County. Greene serves on many committees that impact the work of these elected positions and the people they serve.
Southwest Georgia officials visit Georgia State Capitol
- From Staff Reports
