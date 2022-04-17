ALBANY — The city of Albany and officials with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport are looking for volunteers to bleed for their city ... or at least pretend to.
The Albany-based airport will hold a full-scale disaster drill at its facilities on Newton Road and at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on April 27 (rainout date April 28). This exercise is intended to allow first responders who would respond to an aircraft accident at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport to test their skills, discover and improve on response deficiencies, and prepare mentally for their necessary emergency response requirements while in a controlled environment.
That’s where the “bleeding” volunteers come in.
With the nature of this exercise involving a “mass casualty event”, as a volunteer, you may be exposed to traumatic and explicit visual and auditory simulations of what an aircraft accident could look and sound like. This involves elements such as simulated blood and gore, profane language, dramatized emotional responses involving death or injury to family members, loud noises and sirens, burning smells and allergens (primarily for latex, grasses, and outdoor elements).
In addition to these experiences, airport officials say volunteers participating as “casualties” may be asked to sit, stand and/or lay down for long periods of time, both inside a non-functioning aircraft fuselage, and/or outside exposed to weather elements. Volunteers for this event also may be physically touched and moved by first responders to simulate their emergency response activities. Reasonable accommodations will be made for volunteer requests to the best of the airport’s abilities, and volunteers who feel uncomfortable with these situations may discontinue participation at any time.
The airport will provide items such as first aid, bug spray, sunscreen, and snacks/water throughout the exercise to volunteers (with contributions from the American Red Cross and Dougherty County EMS), as well as providing lunch for all participants at the conclusion of the exercise.
Photos and video may be taken of participants and used by responding agencies in a variety of media distributions. By volunteering for the exercise, individuals acknowledge and understand the elements to which they may be exposed and agree to hold harmless the city of Albany, the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, and all participating emergency response agencies for reasonable actions related to their roles in the exercise.
Volunteers under the age of 18 must have signed permission of a parent or guardian before being allowed to participate.
To volunteer or obtain more information, contact scookson@albany.ga.
