ALBANY -- A number of southwest Georgia students have been recognized by their respective universities or colleges for exceptional academic achievement. Some of those honored include:
Chandler Posey receives GSW Distinguished Officer award
AMERICUS -- Georgia Southwestern State University student Chandler Posey of Warwick was recognized with the Distinguished Organization Officer Award at GSW's 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony in the Storm Dome.
This award recognizes a GSW student who held an officer position in a recognized student organization at GSW. The recipient impacted the organization(s) and GSW through their engagement, professionalism, and campus involvement.
Georgia College announces graduates
MILLEDGEVILLE -- Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021. Georgia College is the state's designated public liberal arts university and combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
Local graduates included:
ALBANY
John Cromartie, Joseph Dorough, Brent Goldsmith, Logan Littleton, Kadeja Scott, Erin Thomas
LEESBURG
Timothy Perrine
Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members
BATON ROUGE -- The following individuals recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
AUBURN UNIVERSITY
Oluwaseyi Akinwande, John Drew, Emily Hill, Steven Kasperek, Natalia Malinowski, Melissa McCormick, Dan O'Leary, Sara Pacer, Amelia Parrish, Mary Shirley-Howell, Kathleen Spoor
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
Local students named to Berry College spring 2021 Dean's List
ROME -- The Berry College Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Honorees include:
ALBANY
Madison Smith, Bernadette Takash, Ariel Taylor
Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of approximately 2,100 students.
Area students named to GSW Dean's List
AMERICUS, GA (05/24/2021)-- The following local residents made the spring 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.:
ALBANY
Lauren Carroll, Shelby Covin, Haley Crosby, Jared Donalson, Brittany Franks, Dailyn Fretwell, Reginald Hammonds, Kaylee Hatcher, Jin Hong, Sheridon Lambert, Elysa Lewis, Michaela Reed, Sarah Schatz, Katelyn Schmidt, Deepayan Sinha, Sarah Strickland, Sarah Turner, Richard Ware, Skyller Whiddon
SMITHVILLE
Payton Bissett, Christopher Courson, Jonathan Nguyen, Ronnie Todd
SYLVESTER
Anna Cannarella, Hannah Gunter, Brianna Zupko
DAWSON
Jenna Cuff, Pamela Moore
NEWTON
Madison Watson
CAMILLA
James Fowler
SUMNER
Kindall Harpe
LEESBURG
Gia Carter, Haley Coalson, Alayna Cox, Colton Edmunds, Anna Edwards, Kathryn Fells, Haley Hammett, Kryssa Henderson, Katie Hobbs, Sarah Holmes, Madelynne Joiner, Cameron King, James Klein, Hannah Knight, Caleb Kot, Savannah Marchbanks, Jessica Martin, Allison Romanesk, Baylee Salter, Dalton Sheltra of Leesburg, Natasha Spillers, Sydney Stevens, Neda Stone, Covie Strickland, Calea Swain, Daniel Wentzell, Savanna Wilcut, Christina Wynn
BACONTON
Lantz Stapleton
WARWICK
Chandler Posey
PELHAM
Evelyne Snipes
Area students named to GSW President's List
AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the spring 2021 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours:
Lance Alday of Leesburg
Amelia Austin of Albany
Madeline Barnes of Leesburg
Chandler Bartlett of Leesburg
Bryce Bass of Leesburg
Alexandra Becker of Leesburg
Molly Bell of Dawson
Khila Bradford of Albany
Chelsea Bridges of Sylvester
Sydnie Brook of Leesburg
Jackson Carlstrom of Albany
Darren Clanton of Leesburg
Abigail Clark of Leesburg
Colleen Coleman of Leesburg
Wrenn Conley of Albany
Kelcie Crawley-McAllister of Leesburg
Willa Dyer of Leesburg
Allyson Evans of Leesburg
Deborah Freeman of Bronwood
Abigail Haggerty of Leesburg
Hannah Hall of Albany
Lauren Hammett of Leesburg
Emma Hancock of Leesburg
James Helton of Leesburg
Lindsey Henderson of Leesburg
Stephen Hester of Leesburg
Terry Hooks of Dawson
Haley Jackson of Albany
Anna Johnson of Albany
Tyler Johnson of Leesburg
Kaneisha Kelly of Albany
Cayla Key of Leesburg
Madison Loewe of Albany
Elzie Marshall of Leesburg
Jessica McRae of Leesburg
Makenzie Muliford of Leesburg
Cindy Murray of Sylvester
Jennifer Nash of Leesburg
Jeslyn Olson of Leesburg
Simran Patel of Leesburg
Julia Paul of Leesburg
Annabelle Price of Leesburg
Isabell Quinn of Leesburg
Emily Reynolds of Leesburg
Alexander Royals of Leesburg
Allen Usrey of Albany
Ticobia Whitting of Dawson
Ashton Whittle of Albany
Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty
Catherine Williams of Albany
Alexis Young of Albany
Area students on Academic Achievement List at GSW
AMERICUS -- The following local residents made the Spring 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Josie Battaglia of Dawson
Emily Bellacomo of Albany
Nicolas Cohen of Baconton
Lindsey Creech of Albany
Spencer Culp of Baconton
Alyssa Delvalle of Poulan
Kaitlyn Evans of Leesburg
Zyshunn Facison of Baconton
Devin Fincher of Leesburg
Keri Frier-DeAngelis of Lee
Margaret Haire of Leesburg
Lacie Harrell of Leesburg
Nicholas Johnson of Leesburg
Bryce Kittrell of Leesburg
Michael Langston of Albany
Parker Matre of Albany
Emily McClure of Leesburg
Hannah Prince of Leesburg
Lena Singletary of Sylvester
Sarah Smith of Leesburg
Chase Somers of Albany
Maggie Souter of Albany
Katie Stalvey of Dawson
Gracie Stone of Leesburg
Anna Tipper of Sylvester
Ansley Tompkins of Leesburg
David Weiss of Smithville
Brianna Wilson of Leesburg
