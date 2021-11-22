ALBANY – More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021, according to provisional data published Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dougherty County had 278 drug overdoses in 2020, with 27 of those being fatal. This year, local EMS personnel responded to 180 overdose calls where Narcan was administered, and 17 of those calls were fatal.
Last year, Dougherty County saw a surge of overdoses during the pandemic, including a record high in November and December, with 15 overdoses and two deaths in November, and 37 overdoses and eight deaths in December. This year, thew county is on track to surpass those numbers, with 15 overdoses and two possible deaths due to overdose having already occurred in the month of November.
The Southwest Health District offers anyone 18 and older Narcan, which may be used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. The potentially life-saving drug is available free of charge without a prescription on Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m. at the Dougherty County Health Department. Thanksgiving week, Narcan will be available Monday through Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.
"We are asking that people be safe this holiday season, and not be alone if they’re using drugs that could potentially cause an overdose," officials with the health district said in a news release. "Have Narcan readily available in case of emergency. We also want to let individuals know not to be afraid to call 911 for help."
