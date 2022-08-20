ALBANY — The Southwest Health District will roll out a new electronic system for issuing food benefits through the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program on Aug. 29.
Southwest Health District Nutrition Services Director Teresa Graham said that she is thrilled to be a part of Wave 1 implementation in Georgia, which will offer many upgrades to the program.
Currently, WIC participants use paper vouchers to purchase approved foods. The new system allows participants to use an eWIC card, which functions like a debit card, to purchase WIC-approved foods.
“Using a card rather than paper vouchers will make shopping much more convenient for our WIC participants,” Graham said.
The electronic system will simplify benefit issuance and allow for quicker transactions at the store.
A phased approach will be used to distribute the new cards. Participants should continue to use paper vouchers until they receive an eWIC card.
“We’re excited about this technology upgrade, but it’s going to take some time to shift from vouchers to cards,” Graham said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and want to reassure our WIC participants that we are working diligently to make sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.”
Officials say they expect the process to complete the transition for all participants will take approximately three months.
Georgia WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, referrals, and nutritional supplements to thousands of income-eligible families throughout Georgia. Income-eligible families include pregnant women, breastfeeding women, postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5. Custodial/single fathers, legal guardians, and foster parents of an infant or child can also receive WIC benefits for the eligible infant or child.
