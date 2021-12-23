Officials with the Southwest Public Health District have announced extended hours that citizens 18 and over can pick up the potentially life-saving drug Narcan free of charge during the week after Christmas.
Narcan is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. It’s always available free of charge without a prescription on Wednesdays, from 1-5 p.m., at the Dougherty County Health Department. The week after Christmas, Narcan will be available Monday-Friday, Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whether individuals are users or have a friend or loved one known or suspected to be a user, having Narcan on hand during a potential overdose can save lives. Health district officials are encouraging citizens to be safe this holiday season and not be alone if they’re using drugs that could potentially cause an overdose. Having Narcan readily available in case of emergency is a key first step. Calling 911 for help is another important recommendation.
More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021, according to provisional data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Dougherty County in 2020, there were 278 drug overdoses, with 27 of those fatal. This year, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to 180 overdose calls during which Narcan was administered, and 17 of those calls were fatal.
Last year, Dougherty County saw a surge of overdoses during the pandemic, including a record high in November and December, with 15 overdoses and two deaths in November, and 37 overdoses and eight deaths in December. Preliminary information indicates the county is on track to surpass those numbers for 2021.
