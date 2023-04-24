sumter crime.jpg

AMERICUS -- The Southwestern Judicial Circuit is hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday to honor and remember those who have been affected by crime during National Crime Victims' Week, April 23-29.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Sumter County Courthouse. Open to the public, the vigil provides a space for those who have been impacted by crime to come together and find support in each other. The event also honors the memories of those who have lost their lives due to crime.

