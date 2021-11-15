ALBANY – The Southwest Georgia Council on Aging launched its annual giving campaign for the holiday season Monday.
“As we make plans for the holidays, we are reminded that older adults can find gathering to be a challenge,” Izzie Sadler, the executive director of SCOA, said in a news release. “Illness and loneliness are often a concern for the elderly, and we know there is also lingering fear of COVID-19. Unfortunately, this means we have seen an increase in the services needed by the aging community – and where there is an increase of need, there is an increase of cost.”
SCOA has been serving seniors and caregivers across 14 southwest Georgia counties, including Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth for more than 55 years. Services offered include home-delivered meals to seniors in need, nutritional programs and wellness activities designed to keep seniors social, support services for caregivers, building free wheelchair ramps, and transition coordination from nursing homes back to home.
With the help of generous donors, SCOA can serve more people. This holiday season, those who wish to make a financial gift to SCOA may give online at www.sowegacoa.org. One hundred percent of the donations received by SCOA remain in the community or program that donors designate.
For more information about Sowega Council on Aging, visit www.sowegacoa.org or find the agency on Facebook at @SowegaCOA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.