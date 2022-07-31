ALBANY – The Sowega Council on Aging recently received the 2022 USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Award in the Home and Community Based Services category for its Senior Center Without Walls program.

The award was announced at the 47th Annual Conference for USAging, the national association representing and supporting the network of area agencies on aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging programs. The annual awards program recognizes USAging members who have developed leading-edge and successful ways to demonstrate sound management practices replicable by others in the aging network.

