ALBANY – For the second year in a row, the Sowega Council on Aging (SCOA) has won the AAA Excellence in Aging Award from the Aging Disability Resource Connection Summit. The agency was recognized for using technology in its Senior Center Without Walls program by distributing senior-friendly tablets to qualifying clients.
SCOA has been at the forefront of innovation since before the outbreak of COVID-19, which shut down the agency’s operations in March 2020 to protect the aging community – one of the virus’ most vulnerable targets. As providence would have it, before the pandemic, agency leaders had been strategizing on how to restructure their delivery of services so they could serve more seniors across the agency's 14-county service area. The result was a quick pivot from in-person senior center activities to a safer model that provided a hot meal at a local restaurant and a virtual activity -- a senior center without walls -- which earned them the 2021 AAA Excellence in Aging Award.
Senior Center Without Walls has continued to grow in participation and popularity with the aging community, resulting in tripling the number of seniors served over the last two years. In addition, the agency continued its innovation efforts with its latest social isolation project: Claris Companion, utilizing customized tablets for each client. The pilot program that began with 25 tablets issued to seniors for virtual programming has increased to 50 thanks to funding support from outside sources, which allows the purchase of data plans and new tablets. Plans are in development to add 50 more tablets within the year.
“We love our tablets and prefer virtual activities to in-person because we feel engaged, safe and enjoy interacting with each other,” one Claris Companion user said.
“I am proud to accept the AAA Excellence in Innovation Award on behalf of my entire team,” Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. “We continue to push ourselves toward innovation because the future of serving seniors demands it. In addition, our new model is more resilient to economic and health-related issues such as work force shortages, supply chain issues, fuel costs and pandemics.”
In addition to being a two-time AAA Excellence in Innovation Award winner, SCOA also received an honorable mention from the National Council on Aging for Excellence in Hybrid Programming for the Senior Center Without Walls.
Every year the NCOA honors outstanding efforts made by senior centers across the nation to offer innovative, creative, and impactful programs for older adults. Each program is proof of the important work that happens at senior centers. In addition, these programs serve as models for senior center staff across the country to implement in their communities.
“These programs have inspired older adults to learn about history and technology, to stay physically active, to make healthy eating choices, to honor their life achievements, and to stay connected with one another, even during a pandemic,” Dianne Stone, NCOA’s associate director of network development and engagement, said.
