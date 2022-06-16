young writers.png

The virtual ABAC Young Writers Conference will take place on June 25.

 Special Illustration: ABAC

TIFTON — Spaces continue to be available for the virtual Young Writers Conference from 9 a.m.-noon on June 25 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The event is sponsored by the English and Communication Department.

Wendy Harrison, department chair for English and Communication at ABAC, said the conference is open to ninth-grade students through college students. There is no charge for the conference, but participants must register at https://link.abac.edu/YWC2022.

“The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Your South, Your Story,’ and workshops this year will focus on ‘Reading Like a Writer,’ ‘Publishing Dos and Don’ts,’ and ‘World-Building,’ in which students will create their own worlds in writing,” Harrison said. “Workshops will be led by ABAC faculty, who are themselves published writers and can offer both practical and technical advice to student writers.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to offer this conference virtually because students who may not have the time or means to travel to Tifton will have the chance to attend.”

Full-time ABAC students and those students who will be full-time at ABAC in the fall term can qualify to receive scholarship support toward their ABAC tuition.

For more information about the conference, contact Harrison at wharrison@abac.edu or (229) 391-4962.

The Department of English and Communication at ABAC offers a bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication. Anyone interested in more information about ABAC’s Writing and Communication degree can visit the ABAC website at https://catalog.abac.edu/programs/BS-WRCOM.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.