...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The virtual ABAC Young Writers Conference will take place on June 25.
TIFTON — Spaces continue to be available for the virtual Young Writers Conference from 9 a.m.-noon on June 25 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The event is sponsored by the English and Communication Department.
Wendy Harrison, department chair for English and Communication at ABAC, said the conference is open to ninth-grade students through college students. There is no charge for the conference, but participants must register at https://link.abac.edu/YWC2022.
“The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Your South, Your Story,’ and workshops this year will focus on ‘Reading Like a Writer,’ ‘Publishing Dos and Don’ts,’ and ‘World-Building,’ in which students will create their own worlds in writing,” Harrison said. “Workshops will be led by ABAC faculty, who are themselves published writers and can offer both practical and technical advice to student writers.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to offer this conference virtually because students who may not have the time or means to travel to Tifton will have the chance to attend.”
Full-time ABAC students and those students who will be full-time at ABAC in the fall term can qualify to receive scholarship support toward their ABAC tuition.
For more information about the conference, contact Harrison at wharrison@abac.edu or (229) 391-4962.
The Department of English and Communication at ABAC offers a bachelor’s degree in Writing and Communication. Anyone interested in more information about ABAC’s Writing and Communication degree can visit the ABAC website at https://catalog.abac.edu/programs/BS-WRCOM.
