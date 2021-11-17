Speed detection devices at Albany schools account for more than 12,000 citations in first three months

ALBANY — Speed detection cameras placed in operation near four Dougherty County School System campuses weren’t intended to anger drivers or rack up tickets but to change drivers’ habits, a goal police think they are accomplishing.
Over the summer, drivers got a 30-day grace period during which no citations were issued, with warnings mailed to alert them that cameras would be put into operation.
“People have got questions, but we put out an abundance of information” prior to the system going online, Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said. “The bottom line is people need to slow down in school zones. This is in accordance with state law.”
Once classes started, the cameras, which also include license plate recognition, went “hot” and began generating tickets.
A total of 12,235 citations were issued to drivers through Oct. 28, according to police reports on the system.
“Even though people will be complaining about the citations, there are 10 times as many people complaining about speeding in these school zones,” Persley said.
Some eye-opening speeds monitored include a driver sailing along at 77 miles per hour traveling east on West Oakridge Drive near Alice Coachman Elementary. Top speeds of 71 miles per hour were recorded on Blalock Street near Harvey Elementary, by a westbound driver on West Oakridge Drive and on North Westover Boulevard near Westover High School.
The greatest speed detected by a camera near Sherwood Elementary detection devices on Whispering Pines Road was 64 miles per hour. A device in the 500 block of North Monroe Street recorded a top speed of 66 miles per hour.
The speed limit in school zones during the school day is 25 miles per hour in the time before and after the school day begins, and flashing yellow lights and/or signs alert drivers as they get close to a campus.
When school is not in session, speed limits in the zones range from 30 miles per hour on North Monroe Street and Whispering Pines Road to 45 miles per hour on North Westover Boulevard and West Oakridge Drive.
While the main goal is protecting children around their schools, the police chief said he hopes drivers will get used to slowing down in school zones even when yellow lights aren’t flashing.
“It’s the behavior,” Persley said. “We just want people to slow down in the school ones. People also are slowing down throughout the school day, and it’s good.
“We have to do better than we do as a community with our driving habits. It’s the behavior we’re looking to correct, and it’s working.”
Observers can judge the results for themselves, Persley said.
“Go out to Westover Boulevard around 11:30 or 12 o’clock and tell me people aren’t slowing down,” he said.
In statistics compiled by police, the most warnings, at 6,638, were issued to drivers traveling east on Whispering Pines Road, and 1,830 east-bound drivers received citations.
Drivers headed west on West Oakridge Drive racked up the most citations with 2,533.
