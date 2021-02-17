squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the Dougherty County Public Health Department: I had my first and second COVID vaccinations there. Everyone involved was very professional and friendly. Much thought had obviously gone into the process, and patients were moved quickly throughout. Well done, Public Health employees. Thank you.
The governor of Texas blames the power outage, which has led to several deaths, on the Green New Deal which hasn’t even passed. Typical lie from a Republican who refuses to accept responsibility for his own negligence. That Masked Man
Nice article regarding Congressman Bishop and his belief that the “House managers did an extraordinary job.” I guess Bishop thinks that prosecutors do an “extraordinary job” when they alter evidence and videos. So he, using that logic, supports police and local prosecutors altering the evidence to convict innocent citizens.
Why should the people in Albany and southwest Georgia get actively involved in local politics? They’d have to actually leave their homes instead of sitting in front of their computers all day. Are you crazy?
The Renasant Bank ad in yesterday’s Herald stated, “Black History is American History.” If this is correct, then why isn’t American History black history? Why are these radicals trying to eliminate certain aspects of American history, such as tearing down statues of American icons and changing the names of schools and streets?
Thank you, Biden and Dems, for the 30 cents per gallon price increase on gasoline. And you did it in the first 30 days, not the first 100.
Pelosi and Bishop announce commission to investigate Capitol riots. Will Pelosi be called as a witness to explain why she didn’t protect the Capitol or is this just a ruse to cover the posterior portion of her anatomy?
For those people living in areas of the rolling blackouts: I hope the hot air the environmentalists blew up your rear is keeping you warm.
I read where a lot of Trump toadies are complaining that President Biden is trying to “undo the former president’s accomplishments.” First of all, there weren’t that many. Second of all, that’s exactly what Trump did with the Obama administration’s accomplishments. How quickly we forget when it suits our narrow narrative.
I still want for Black Lives Matter to matter to blacks. The black-on-black crime continues to get worse and more violent.
Since you aren’t offended and are insensitive to the prejudice and racial connotations those pictures on the syrup bottle and rice box evoke, you are definitely the problem.
History will record that Trump is the only president to date to be impeached twice. 43 GOP Senators did not uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution against Trump’s incitement of insurrection. 81 million love this country and showed their patriotism by electing Biden as president. You can try to spin it any way you like, but those are the facts.
Sandford Bishop, the do-nothing, know-nothing, insignificant congressman, should resolve his own legal issues before bloviating about Trump’s potential problems. Very simply, shut up and sit down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.