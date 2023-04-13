squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Not a peep from any of the right-wing NRA-owned Kentucky delegation about the mass shooting in Louisville: Mitch McConnel, Rand Paul, James Comer, Thomas Massie and Andy Barr should all have to face the families of the ones that were hurt or killed. What a bunch of spineless cowards they are.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags