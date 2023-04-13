Not a peep from any of the right-wing NRA-owned Kentucky delegation about the mass shooting in Louisville: Mitch McConnel, Rand Paul, James Comer, Thomas Massie and Andy Barr should all have to face the families of the ones that were hurt or killed. What a bunch of spineless cowards they are.
When life gives you melons, you might be dyslexic.
Let’s go there: If you were truly a Christian, you would not have been deceived, much less “stuck by Trump through thick and thin.” Where have you been? Stormy Daniels is just one of many shady deals your lord and master is being called to account for. Trump is a grifter who has never hidden his true nature.
Can commissioners offer office hours or hold town hall meetings for their districts? It often feels like they are out of touch with actual taxpayer concerns.
Trump’s fake Christians have no business in creating laws that govern our country. We were founded on many principals, one being against religious persecution. If I do not believe what you do, a law should not be created to force your beliefs on me.
Glad Lee County is to get a reliable trash service ... but I hope the service in Dougherty County doesn’t get the short end of the stick. Express has been great so far
Good one squawker. The man gave us $10 to haul off those 20 cases of Bud Lite, said it wouldn’t sell. We personally like the Kid Rock targeting method best, lots of foaming spray. The Patriot
At last, Fletcher, an editorial we all can get behind. Do the right thing, county commission, approve the solar project.
People write congrats because they can’t spell congrajlashins.
You want proof that Trump is a Russian asset? Watch his interviews on the not really news channel. This person applauds Putin, Xi, Kim, and all other totalitarian leaders. If Hitler was alive, Trump would have him at Mar-a-Largo for dinner and a strategy session with Kevin and the rest of the clown troupe.
I’ll buy an electric car when Treasonous Joe puts an electric motor in his vintage ‘Vette.
We have a Manchurian Candidate in the White House. It’s sad that low-information citizens don’t get it or don’t care as long as the checks keep coming in.
Too bad, so sad, Pat Riot, both young black Tennessee legislators have been reinstated, so your failed racist attempt to disrupt and destroy our democracy has failed once again.
Here’s a work force development idea: Get these bums who don’t work off their lazy a — and make all their freebies dependent on them doing something useful.
Woodie Guthrie wrote in ‘45 while aboard a Merchant Marine ship: “I suppose in 10 million years or so, We will have all the Facists gone by then.” A long wait.
The deranged liberals and the Biden administration cry about white privilege and black representation and diversity, yet black Americans are no longer represented on brands of pancake mix, syrup and rice, and the white guy is still on the Quaker Oats box.
The Right-wing Republicans have overreached on the abortion issue. After the next election, you will see the Democrats take over the government for the next 30 years.
