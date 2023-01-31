The horrific crime that occurred when policemen caused the death of a young man in Memphis would never have happened if the policemen had a reverence for life. Psychological testing and careful screening should occur in hiring policeman. Fund the police, don’t defund so this can occur.
I have noticed that people who say everything is predestined and nothing can be done to change it will look both ways before they cross the street.
For any who doubted that Heard intended to get his hands on taxpayer money, he just took one of the few people with business experience off the Finance Committee and replaced him with one of his cronies, a convicted felon. Hold on to your checkbooks.
I guess when some people want help getting their career going they lose sight of who helped them along the way when they reach the top. So sad.
Expecting “comprehensive police reform” without being willing to pay well enough to get intelligent recruits and then hiring enough officers to do the job without massive overtime is wishful thinking of the very worst sort. Why do so many people believe that there really is such a thing as a free lunch?
Joe Biden said the future looks bright for the USA. That means we are in big trouble.
I’ve noticed that you “reformers” say “support our men and women in blue” to show you’re a real law-and-order American, then you bit — and moan when you get a ticket, accusing police of “targeting” you. Can’t have it both ways.
Ukraine proxy war mindlessly exhausting global resources, nations increasingly engaging, middle and far east ignited, in the tyrannical escalation of the war machine. Tanks instead of bread as millions starve and die. With trump card on the table and madmen at the helm, depraved humanity full steams into hell.
Preachers for Trump. Republicans expect to hear that sermon about tithing more often.
It was thrilling to see what the Lee County basketball coach did for all of his players, furnishing each with a tailored formal suit, turtleneck sweater and shoes to be worn to school on game days.. The players will be more confident, disciplined and gentlemanly This is an investment in their futures.
Commissioner Young wants to be on the city commission to try and get more free stuff, not for his constituents, but for himself. Like they said, “It’s all in the family.”
First, they wanted them to walk and talk, then they told them to sit and be quiet. And you wonder why some kids are confused.
Boy, you talk about the fox in the hen house. Putting Victor Edwards on the county’s Finance Committee is opening the door to potential fraud. Of course, that’s what this new commission chairman wants. More “housing” equates to “more money for me.” He thinks county residents are his “congregation.”
The Republican party has become a shell of its former self. It has been hijacked by zealots who will not let facts interfere with their partisan crusades. They are not interested in governing, only power. Unless Republicans of old stand up to the Freedom Caucus, the party will cease to be relevant. The Equality Man
