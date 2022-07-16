ALBANY — Decades ago, in 1951, with the publication of a booklet marking the completion of the building that would become St. Teresa’s Catholic School, the author of that booklet mentioned that, with the construction of the school for classes through eighth grade — what was then called junior high school, now middle school — there was enough land for future expansion to include high school classes.
“It will take a leap of faith” to make that happen, the writer noted some seven decades ago.
Jump ahead to the 2000-teens, and St. Teresa’s Priest Father Ray Levreault, along with a group of board members and parents eager to have their children continue their Catholic education, petitioned the Bishop of Savannah and received permission to, indeed, add high school education to the curriculum at St. Teresa’s. Freshman and sophomore classes were added in 2017, juniors in 2018 and seniors in 2019.
And in 2020 that long-ago prophesied leap of faith was made whole when St. Teresa’s celebrated its first graduating class.
Now, overseen by Father Ray and led by Principal Susie Hatcher, Assistant Principal Linda Johnson and High School Director Terry McKay, St. Teresa’s School is thriving, turning out some of the brightest graduates in southwest Georgia, students that are continuing their education at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Yale, North Carolina State, various other Georgia colleges and the nation’s military academies.
“The primary difference between a Catholic education and a public school education is faith,” Johnson, who is heading into her 26th year as an educator/administrator, 12 in the Dougherty County Public School System and the rest at St. Teresa’s, said. “Having been in both, kids are going to get a great education wherever they go. But the Christian faith is part of the discovery at St. Teresa’s.
“We pretty much base all that we undertake on the ‘What Would Jesus Do?’ principal. And we can openly speak it.”
Indeed, Hatcher says, along with religious classes, staff development includes the introduction of Catholic principles that are introduced in all disciplines.
“Let me be clear: Our goal is not to convert anyone,” the St. Teresa’s principal said. “Our goal is to share our faith, share the faith of Jesus Christ. In fact, we welcome students of all faiths and have instructors from different denominations. But what we teach is based on the principles of the Catholic church.”
Hatcher should know about Catholic School education. She was taught by nuns in Ohio and Kentucky, as were her husband and both sides of their family. And she makes no bones that she’s excited about her own children receiving the same kind of education.
“It’s something I’ve wished for my whole life,” she said.
Johnson, meanwhile, converted to Catholicism while at the University of Georgia, and at St. Teresa’s she’s taught every level through eighth grade, has served 13 years total during her two stints as assistant principal and was principal for two years.
With the backing of church officials, including Gregory John Hartmayer, who now is the Archbishop of Atlanta, Hatcher and Johnson helped write up the proposal to bring a K3-12 education to St. Teresa’s. Up to 2017, students at the Catholic school attended classes there through eighth grade. Then ... well, it was up to parents. Options included private schools, whose tuition was often too steep for many parents, or sending their high-schoolers to public schools.
“That could be a bit of culture shock for a lot of our students,” Johnson admits.
With some 136 students now enrolled in St. Teresa’s, Hatcher said that the school is open to more students ... but not too many more.
“Ideally, we want between 16-20 students in each grade level,” she said. “We’d love to increase our student body, but not to the point that we’d have huge classes. That would impact instruction. We like having the opportunity to give each child individual attention; we can meet special needs of each student.”
Hatcher and Johnson, whose apparent rapport includes finishing each other’s thoughts at times, said there are a number of reasons in addition to smaller class sizes and individual student attention for parents to like St. Teresa’s, including:
— Safety: “That is our top priority,” Johnson said. “Our doors are locked at all times, teachers are given codes to open the doors — which they don’t share with anyone — and the codes are changed frequently. If our office personnel doesn’t know you, you don’t get in the building.”
— College choices: “We have some very successful kids here; our graduates are going on to some of the best schools,” Hatcher said. “But even before we had a high school, we’d hear from our students who said when they went on to high school or college that the education they’d gotten put them ahead of other students.”
— Rigorous (and faith-based) education: “There is a high expectation of achievement,” Hatcher said. “We have dedicated teachers here who believe in their mission. And there is a work ethic here that serves our students well when they move on to college or careers.”
— Diversity: “Learning to live, interact and respect all different cultures is one of the greatest gifts you can give a child,” Johnson said. “I am so blessed that my kids had such a diverse group of friends here at St. Teresa’s.”
Now that St. Teresa’s Catholic School has established its academic bona fides — the school also offers such extracurricular activities as basketball, soccer, cheerleading, archery and “lots of clubs” — the administrators say there is lots to offer parents looking for the right place for their students to receive a quality education.
“It’s an education based on Christ,” Hatcher said. “There’s no better way to raise a child.”
(Interested parents may contact Hatcher or Johnson by calling (229) 436-0134 or via email at shatcher@stteresas.org or ljohnson@stteresas.org.)
