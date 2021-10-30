TIFTON — All available slots have been filled for the Stallion Day recruitment event at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Nov. 13, so Vice President for Enrollment Management Michael Kirkland encourages prospective students to sign up for the Feb. 5 edition of Stallion Day.
“Stallion Day has become an event that is very much in demand,” Kirkland said. “Because of COVID-19 protocols, we are limiting the number of high school students who can attend. So I would suggest that they go ahead and sign up for the February date. We also have tours of the campus for prospective students and their families during weekdays, and that is always a great option.”
Sunny Sparrow, newly named assistant director of enrollment management, said the weekday tours are led by ABAC Ambassadors, the premier leadership group at the college.
“The Ambassadors do a fantastic job because they know ABAC, and they can relate to these high school students,” Sparrow said. “The campus tours include a look at student housing, and that’s always a popular destination.”
Students can enroll in one of 12 ABAC bachelor’s degrees including biology, agribusiness, environmental horticulture, agriculture, history and government, agricultural education, natural resource management, business, agricultural communication, rural community development, nursing, and writing and communication.
Associate’s degree programs, including an Associate of Nursing degree leading to Registered Nurse certification, also are available.
Campus tours can be scheduled through the enrollment management office by emailing admissions@abac.edu.
