ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce will host an economic forecasting seminar in partnership with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce as part of the statewide organization’s 2022 New Georgia Economy Tour.
Presented by Wells Fargo, the New Georgia Economy Tour will gather input and data from all regions of the state to prepare a planning strategy for the future. The Region 10 event will be held in Albany on May 12 at Albany State University.
"The Albany Area Chamber is the leading advocacy organization for the Albany area and its business community,” Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said in a news release. “The New Georgia Economy tour provides valuable information to assist our organization and our community in continuing to be at the forefront of economic trends in order to proactively plan for the future. We appreciate the Georgia Chamber’s commitment to ensure the voice of rural Georgia is heard and reflected.”
The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education will be on hand for the event, with its president, Dana Rickman, presenting alongside Georgia Chamber CEO Chris Clark, followed by a panel discussion covering the economics of education.
“Our goal with the tour is to listen and collect information from hard-working Georgians that can help us plan a more resilient economy,” Clark said. “In 2016, we conducted a similar tour that identified key trends Georgia would face in the coming years. With the onset of COVID-19, factors that were to evolve over 10 years rapidly took shape in 2020, demanding a re-evaluation of what we would need to consider in our planning for the next decade. This strategy will deliver some of those answers and help us prepare for the future.”
The regional event provides content specific to Georgia’s Region 10, comprising Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth counties.
The event will take place on ASU’s East Campus, in the C.W. Grant Student Union, 100 Dennis Drive. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the program begins at 8 a.m. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.
