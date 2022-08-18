TIFTON -- The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Sept. 7 in Tifton.

The field day will start at 8 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in the North Parking Lot. After a brief welcome, field day attendees will visit the RDC Pivot and the UGA Lang Farm to tour several trials and hear from speakers. Attendees will return to the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center for lunch and a short program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.