SOCIAL CIRCLE — Catching a Bass Slam or landing an Angler Award fish is already an accomplishment and garners some fun rewards. But it’s even more exciting when you win the Grand Prize for the 2022 Bass Slam or Angler Award Program. Out of the 43 Bass Slammers and 295 Angler Awards caught in 2022, the Grand Prize winners are Andrew Wood (bass slam) and Daniel Woodcock (angler award), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Grand Prize Winners receive a cooler, camp chairs, tackle box and some other prizes. With those prizes in mind, it’s time to start working on those 2023 catches.
Georgia Bass Slam: Catch (at least) five of the different black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year ,,, that’s a Georgia Bass Slam. This program recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of bass in a variety of habitats across the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of black bass and their habitats. For complete rules and more info, visit BassSlam.com.
Angler Award Program: This program recognizes those who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that species. There is an adult, youth, public fishing area and trophy bass angler award program category. For complete rules and more info, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.
Other fishing recognition programs:
· State Records: In addition to the angler award program, the division also maintains a freshwater fish state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the existing record catch weight by one ounce or more. More information is available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.
· Kids First Fish Certificate: The division wants to recognize children across the state for catching their first fish with an online kid’s “first fish award” certificate available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/my-first.