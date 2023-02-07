SOCIAL CIRCLE — Catching a Bass Slam or landing an Angler Award fish is already an accomplishment and garners some fun rewards. But it’s even more exciting when you win the Grand Prize for the 2022 Bass Slam or Angler Award Program. Out of the 43 Bass Slammers and 295 Angler Awards caught in 2022, the Grand Prize winners are Andrew Wood (bass slam) and Daniel Woodcock (angler award), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Grand Prize Winners receive a cooler, camp chairs, tackle box and some other prizes. With those prizes in mind, it’s time to start working on those 2023 catches.

