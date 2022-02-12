featured State DOT plans crossing closures in Crisp, Turner counties From staff reports Carlton Fletcher Author email Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CSX Transportation plans extended crossing closures this month in Crisp and Turner counties, which will require through state route traffic to detour. Special Photo: DOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIFTON — CSX Transportation plans extended crossing closures this month in Crisp and Turner counties, which will require through state route traffic to detour.The first closure will be on U.S. Highway 41/State Route 7 in Crisp County, beginning Feb. 22 and ending March 1. Detour routes will be U.S. Highway 280/SR 30, Fifth Street and Eighth Avenue. The second closure is scheduled on SR 112 in Rebecca, beginning Feb. 24 and ending March 3. Detour routes will be SR 90 and SR 233 through Ben Hill and Wilcox counties.The dates are subject to change, depending on weather, the rail company's schedule or other factors. If that occurs, updates will be posted on the Georgia DOT Southwest Facebook page and Twitter feed. 