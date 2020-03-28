ALBANY -- Facebook posts, even those that "go viral" or draw numerous responses, are, for the most part, trivial things. Someone -- typically someone with minimal information about a given topic -- offers their take on some event, action or someone else's commentary, and they put it out for the world to respond to or ignore.
But members of the Albany area's state legislative delegation and local officials found themselves responding -- mostly in anger -- in response Friday to Facebook posts condemning local officials based on comments made by Gov. Brian Kemp during his town hall meeting Thursday night.
Kemp said during the statewide question-answer session: "I'm trying to balance (the state's response) in support of local elected officials. I did that in Albany. I asked them a week ago if they wanted me to take action with that hot spot, and they asked me not to do that. They wanted to handle it locally. In a conference call a week later with local officials in Dougherty and surrounding counties, we all came together to take action.
"We have a lot of resources on the ground down there, and we still have arrows in our quiver, so to speak, if things get worse."
Following Kemp's comments, people referred to by one official as "poison posters" added their two cents worth, telling any who would listen via Facebook that the governor was condemning Albany and area officials for not letting the state handle the region's issues, the inference being that local officials "refused help." State and local officials say that is not the case.
"I'm in contact with the governor's office every day," state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, a Dawson Democrat, said. "Everything we've asked for from the state, we've gotten and then some. It's just that thing of some people trying to find a negative spin to put on something positive.
"I told officials in Gov. Kemp's office today thank you so very much for what you're doing not only for Albany but for all of southwest Georgia. The state is pouring resources into our community, doing all they can to make sure people stay well. These folks (in Atlanta) are working 24/7 to help this community."
State Rep. Gerald Greene, who said he was in "Day 11 of my quarantine" Friday after attending a special called session on March 16, a meeting that state Sen. Brandon Beach also attended, even after exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. Beach later tested positive for the virus, leading for a call for other state officials to self-quarantine.
"I have time on my hands, so I'm staying in touch with my constituents," Greene said. "I talk with (Phoebe Putney Health System CEO) Scott Steiner every day, and one of my priority concerns is making sure Phoebe has everything they need to deal with this pandemic. I've also kept up with the things the Dougherty Commission and Albany Commission are doing. A lot of what they're doing, we're recommending to other communities in our region."
Asked about criticism based on the governor's remarks, Greene, a Cuthbert Republican, said the negative remarks served only to lower morale in a region that has been designated a virus "hot spot" by health care officials.
"If anyone is criticizing the governor, that's just wrong," Greene said. "He has not refused anything that he's been told we need down our way. I've been in touch with his office every day, and if there's something we need -- especially at Phoebe -- he makes sure we get it.
"Some people may have misinterpreted his comments about local leadership, but he is a man who believes strongly in local authority, about allowing local officials to step up into positions of leadership. Our governor is a strong advocate of making sure all of our state's people are taken care of, and he has praised our local officials for the work they're doing."
Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan deferred questions about the city's battle against the coronavirus to Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who are jointly hosting daily news conferences, updating the community about the virus. But Subadan did say the city has been "extraordinarily proactive" in efforts to stop spread of the virus.
"Remember, I'm pretty sure we were the second municipality in the state to issue a shelter-in-place order," Subadan said. "We've also promoted keeping essential businesses open as much as possible so that our citizens could receive necessary services. Our personnel continue to do their jobs, so that our hospital first responders can get to work every day, so that people can get to grocery stores to buy food or to pharmacies to get medicine.
"I think you've seen this proactive approach because local leadership is working together."
Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher called the Facebook posts "disgraceful."
"It's the same kind of negative stuff we got around here during Hurricane Michael," Fletcher said. "Anybody who puts out this false propaganda criticizing our local officials or taking shot at the amazing work done by our community hospital should be publicly chastised. It's a shame we have people like that in our community.
"And as for the help we've received from the state and from the governor's office, all I can say is that they've done everything they can for us and more. All I have to say is thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."
