ALBANY -- The Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will start Thanksgiving week with a safety message before hitting the streets for road checks to enforce seatbelt and all traffic safety laws.
Col. Mark McDonough, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and Allen Poole, the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, will hold a news conference at the Albany Police Department's Law Enforcement Center at 201 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the annual Thanksgiving "Click It or Ticket" Enforcement Week.
State officials say the enforcement operation is designed to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths during the busy holiday travel period. The news conference also will include a personal story of how seatbelts have saved lives in traffic crashes.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the largest travel periods of the year, with AAA forecasting more than 49 million people will take to roads in the United States this year. The extra volume of traffic is one reason every driver and passenger needs to buckle their seatbelt before starting a vehicle, officials said in a news release. This includes all children, including those under age 8 who are required by Georgia law to ride in an approved child passenger safety or booster seat.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, persons wearing seatbelts and riding in the front seat of a passenger car reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 45 percent, and those riding in the front seat of light trucks reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 60 percent.