ATLANTA – A combination of state senators, health care executives, and an insurance industry representative were named Wednesday to a study committee that will look for ways to reform the state’s certificate of need (CON) process.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who presides over the Senate, appointed the members of the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need Reform after efforts to address the issue during this year’s General Assembly session failed.

