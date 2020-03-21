ATLANTA -- A second state senator has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, announced on her Facebook page Friday night that she began to self-quarantine last Saturday night after developing a fever. She was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the result came back positive on Friday.
Kirkpatrick stayed home from the General Assembly’s one-day special session on Monday, as lawmakers ratified Gov. Brian Kemp’s declaration of a public health emergency in Georgia.
“I have followed the strict protocol recommended by [the Georgia Department of Public Health] and am comfortable that I have not put anyone at risk,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “Although I am in the at-risk age group, I am blessed to be very healthy and thankful that I am recovering without complications.”
All senators and their staffs were recommended to self-quarantine after Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Kirkpatrick suggested on her Facebook posting that everyone follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and the DPH to continue social distancing, frequent hand washing and cleaning of surfaces.
Beach, R-Alpharetta, started showing symptoms, including a fever and cough, on March 10. He said he was not diagnosed with the virus after seeking medical attention and started feeling better, according to news releases.
On Monday, Beach appeared for nearly eight hours at the Georgia Capitol, where around 200 state lawmakers and a smattering of government staff members and journalists convened for a special session. Two days later, after being tested on Saturday, Beach said his results came back positive.
“I know many Georgians are praying hard as we weather this crisis together,” Beach said in a statement. “And frankly, I’d ask that they pray for me, as well as all the others in our state who are going through this right now – and those who will soon.”
The General Assembly’s legislative session was in full swing until late last week, when lawmakers agreed to an indefinite suspension as concern over the virus’ spread ramped up dramatically. Lawmakers met again Monday for a one-day special session to approve emergency powers for Gov. Brian Kemp.
Top lawmakers in the state House and Senate sent word Wednesday their members should self-quarantine for the next two weeks. Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan noted the wisdom of suspending the session and asked everyone to follow the advice of doctors and health officials: Stay home and avoid social interactions for the time being.
“Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19 so that our medical professionals can focus on treating those most at risk,” said Dugan, R-Carrollton.
Kemp, in a radio interview Thursday morning, said he did not plan on being tested for coronavirus or self-quarantining after isolating himself from lawmakers at the Capitol since early last week. The governor urged people to wash their hands, limit social interactions and call a doctor first before showing up at a hospital for testing if they feel sick.
“This is a good example of why people need to do what we’re asking them to do," Kemp said. " If you are sick, do not go out. Just stay home until you can figure out what’s going on.”
Kemp’s staff said the governor was not in contact with Beach or any other lawmakers who may have been exposed to the virus.
For some lawmakers, the appearance of Beach at the Capitol Monday after he started experiencing common symptoms of the virus nearly a week prior was a source of anger and frustration. Rep. Scot Turner, R-Holly Springs, wrote on Facebook that he was “shaking with rage” to learn about Beach’s movements.
“I have an elderly hospice patient at home,” Turner said. “[Beach] irresponsibly stayed all day at the Capitol on Monday after being tested on Saturday and exposed all of us.”
Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, suggested Beach's actions marked a blatant disregard for advice lawmakers received ahead of Monday's special session that they should stay home if they felt ill.
"I was worried we were exposing ourselves," Nguyen said. "And we were. And we might have brought that exposure back to every part of our state."
Others, however, encouraged patience for leaders facing quickly changing scenarios on how to best react to the virus. Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, encouraged his colleagues not to pass judgment on Beach as all 236 state lawmakers hunker down to self-quarantine.
"I'm not going to Monday-morning quarterback him," Strickland said. "This is tough stuff, the first time any of us have dealt with this, and I don't think it's fair to make judgments."
