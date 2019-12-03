ATLANTA — Thanksgiving travel period fatalities in Georgia dropped 20% from 2018, with a dozen deaths recorded on the state’s roadways, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported.
None of the fatal crashes during the 102-hour travel period occurred in southwest Georgia. Last year, 15 travelers perished on Georgia roadways.
State troopers investigated nine of the 12 deaths this year, with local agencies working three road deaths.
Officers with the Athens Georgia State Patrol post investigated two deaths, while one death each was investigated by troopers with GSP posts in Brunswick, Madison, Monroe, Reidsville, Swainsboro, Toccoa and Villa Rica. One each was investigated by police departments in Clayton County, Henry County and South Fulton.
Neither Troop G, which includes posts in Albany and Americus, nor Troop H, which includes posts in Tifton and Cordele, reported any traffic deaths.
State troopers handled 556 traffic wrecks with 214 non-fatal injuries, the DPS reported. Driving under the influence charges were lodged against 325 motorists.
In all, state troopers, Capitol Police officers and officers with the Motor Carrier Compliance Division handed out 11,735 citations and 16,259 warnings to motorists in Georgia.
All of those numbers were below the 2018 Thanksgiving travel period, when troopers investigated 610 traffic crashes that resulted in 242 non-fatal injuries and 10 fatalities. Among the 11,523 citations issued last year were 339 DUI tickets. State law enforcement officers issued 17,046 warnings last year.
The DPS statistics cover the period from 6 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 27) to midnight Sunday. While Thanksgiving falls on different dates, it is fixed on the fourth Thursday of November. That means that unlike other holidays in which the length of the holiday period can vary, the Thanksgiving period always covers 102 hours.