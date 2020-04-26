ALBANY -- The Office of Career Services has transitioned to virtual services, while Albany State University is participating in online and remote instruction. Help is available for both students and alumni. The office provides services to increase knowledge, understanding and skill development as tools for Golden Rams entering the professional world.
“We are preparing the leaders of tomorrow, positioning our students for success from matriculation to their professional career," Wendy Wilson, interim vice president of student affairs, said in a news release. "The office of career services is a vital resource for students during this time, to assist in securing an internship, acceptance to graduate school or finding employment opportunities. ASU is invested in student success."
The Office of Career Services will offer students the same level of service while operating virtually. This comes as part of the Golden RAM Guarantee, ASU's continued promise to ensure continuity of instruction and student success, both on campus and in online/remote instruction.
The office is proud to foster relationships with employers and community stakeholders to increase opportunities for internships and employment. Through these partnerships, employment has been secured for seven students with Amazon and 11 with IBM. Other companies that have hired ASU gradates include John Deere, Mueller Water Products, Lockheed Martin, Enterprise, Sherwin Williams, Millercoors/Molson, GEICO, Deloitte Consulting and FINTECH. ASU is also on the preferred recruitment lists for these companies.
“It’s very competitive today in all employment fields and preparation is the key," Tracy Williams, director of career services, said. "You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. We are here to assist you to make the best first impression. Our level of assistance has not changed; we respond within 24 hours or less to all requests."
One of the most popular services provided ASU students is resume critiquing. Career Services will review resumes submitted and provide suggestions to improve the resume so students and alumni will secure more interviews.
“A resume needs to be appropriately formatted, grammatically correct and visually appealing,” Williams said.
Using the online virtual career platform “Golden Ram Link,” users can access more than 100 resources on tips for success as well as search for job openings. There is an ability to load up to five resumes, cover letters and other documents to assist users in direct application for job positions.
For additional information or to send a resume for critiquing, email careerservices@asurams.edu.
