DOUGLASVILLE — Former Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan’s tenure as Douglas County’s top non-elected official turned out to be a short-lived one.
Subadan submitted a letter of resignation last month after only eight months as Douglas County’s administrator when she learned that her contract would not be renewed, according to media reports.
Information about Subadan’s resignation has been kept to a minimum, at least partially at her request.
“In resigning and precipitating an amicable end to my employment with Douglas County, I am requesting that confidentiality be given to the circumstances and conversations surrounding my departure,” Subadan wrote in her resignation letter, according to Douglasville newspaper The Douglas County Sentinel.
The former Albany city manager did not respond to calls from The Albany Herald seeking comment.
Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones confirmed the resignation but didn’t provide many details as to why Subadan took the action, the Sentinel reported.
“Ms. Subadan has decided to resign and pursue other opportunities,” Jones told the newspaper. “We appreciated her services to the county and wish her the best.”
Attempts by The Albany Herald to contact Douglas County officials for comment also were not successful.
Subadan left her position with the city of Albany after almost six years to take the position in the metro Atlanta county. She started her role in Douglas County in April, replacing former County Administrator Mark Teal, whose contract was not renewed in December 2020, according to the Sentinel. Teal’s tenure with Douglas County was reportedly shorter even than Subadan’s.
Subadan received an annual base salary of $215,000 and a $400-per-month vehicle allowance in Douglas County, according to the Sentinel. She reportedly cited a clause in her contract titled “Termination by the Employer Without Just Cause: Notice,” and asked commissioners to pay her base salary for six months as severance pay, as well as continuation of all pension, retirement, health plan and other benefits for six months, all of which is included in her contract.
She also requested payment for vacation time, sick and annual leave, and holidays, also called for in her contract.
Subadan came to Albany from Tampa’s Hillsborough County and served as the city’s top administrator for six years. Among her accomplishments with the city of Albany was an overall 60% growth in financial worth.
