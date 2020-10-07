ALBANY — It was business as usual for the Albany City Commission Tuesday, as the board met with City Manager Sharon Subadan in her usual seat at the commission table, the one she’s occupied for the past five-plus years.
That seat’s occupancy was tenuous for the last few weeks, as leaders in the city of Augusta announced that Subadan was one of two finalists for the same position in that city. But on Tuesday the Augusta City Commission announced that it had named Odie Donald II its city manager. Donald previously was city manager of South Fulton.
Subadan said coming out second in the quest to serve the state’s second-largest city, while disappointing, would not impact her continued service with the city of Albany.
“I remain as dedicated to the Good Life City as I was on my first day,” she said Wednesday. “I love Albany, and I’ll continue giving my best for as long as God has it in His will for me to be here.”
Subadan said she’d turned down opportunities to interview for other jobs, but she was intrigued by the offer to apply for the Augusta position.
“While I’ve passed on other opportunities with cities that have been impressed with my tenure here, I was honored to be considered as a finalist in Georgia’s second-largest city,” she said.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Ward II City Commissioner Matt Fuller said Wednesday they did not expect any fall-out from Subadan’s efforts to land the Augusta job.
“She’s certainly free to seek other employment,” Dorough said Wednesday, the day after the City Commission held its first October meeting. “She has a job here, and I expect we will continue to work for this community as before. She is certainly capable of meeting the demands of this job.”
The commission voted 7-0 recently to extend Subadan’s contract after a period of more than six months that she worked without a contract.
“Mrs. Subadan has been working with a different commission until the elections of 2019,” Dorough said. “I think — or at least I hope — that she realizes that my expectations and the expectations of (newly elected) Commissioner (Demetrius) Young and Commissioner (Chad) Warbington are different from the expectations of that former commission.
“There was documentation we were looking for, and when we sought to get it we were told that the former commission did not require that documentation. I believe it took a while for us to make clear our expectations, and I don’t think there will be a problem going forward.”
Fuller, a businessman, said he expects Subadan to “do what she’s always done: give 100%” after Augusta went in another direction.
“It’s been my experience that Ms. Subadan always carries out the city’s business in a professional manner, and I expect that will continue,” he said. “I wouldn’t expect her to do things any differently, and I don’t think we as a commission will hold (her seeking another job) against her. City manager is not the type of position that many people stay in throughout their career, so it certainly wouldn’t be fair of us to hold this against her.
“I certainly expect she will give the same attention to detail as she’s done throughout her tenure in Albany.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.