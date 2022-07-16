MOULTRIE -- Heavy rains have forced officials at the Sunbelt Ag Expo to reschedule Field Day, which was scheduled to take place at the Spence Field venue Thursday.
"We were looking forward to seeing you, but the much-needed rain from a dry spring has left the fields in an impassable condition," Expo officials said in a news release. "Regrettably, we are postponing this year’s Field Day until Aug. 2 to give the fields and roads some time to dry out.
"Be sure to follow our social media channels and check www.sunbeltexpo.com for updates on the anticipated rescheduling of the event. We will see you in a couple of weeks."
Field Day is an opportunity for farmers and other interested persons to visit the working Spence Field farm and talk to experts about new technology and practices.
“Each year, our mission is to provide a place where research can be done to benefit all row crop and forage farmers — especially those who might not have the resources or land to just go out and try a new variety or technology on a hunch,” Sunbelt Ag Expo Farm Manager Cody Mitchell said. “This year is no different.
“We strive to have the best-looking farm around. We want the Expo farm to showcase what a farm should look like. We work hard all year to ensure that we make a lifelong impression on the guests who come to see us during Sunbelt Ag Expo in October. When they visit here, we want it to be an eye-opening experience that’s worth their time.”
