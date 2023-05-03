...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND FLORIDA BIG BEND DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND DRY CONDITIONS...
Relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this
afternoon coupled with drying fuels. West to northwest winds will
be in the 10 to 15 MPH range, both at eye level and 20 feet.
Due to these conditions, elevated fire danger conditions are
expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Albany Police Department officers encountered a male victim who had been shot in the chest when responding to the Pilot Travel Center at 310 Cordele Road in reference to a weekend shooting.
The occupant of the vehicle told APD officers that the incident occurred at the intersection of West Broad Avenue and North Washington Street.
Shortly after the victim was transported for medical treatment, officers encountered the suspect, JansQuincey Donaldson, 44. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
